Musings —10.11.2023 04:10 PM—
The horror that is beyond words
President Biden: “It’s important that the American people know what happened. I didn’t believe I would ever see a picture of a terrorist beheading children. We verified it.”
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
This is the Mother of All Red Lines. Nothing else can possibly equal it. So, it’s time for Biden to shut the hell up and go in, supporting the IDF. Nothing else, short of that, is morally acceptable.
PJH says:
Anytime world opinion is wavering over Israel’s military action to remove the scourge of Hamas from the face of this earth, I hope, as horrific as it maybe, Israel counters with images of beheaded babies and toddlers. I hope this steels anyone with an ounce of humanity in them to show no quarter to Hamas terrorists. This world will be a far better place without them in it.