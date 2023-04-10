Musings —10.04.2023 06:41 AM—
This week
In a world gone to Hell, it’s nice that Canadians elected the first black Speaker and the first Indigenous Premier in the same week, and everyone is kind of yeah okay it sure is warm this week and how are the Jays so bad?
Douglas W says:
Jays so bad?
They traded away their bats in the off season and folks are now surprised why they’re not scoring runs.
First black Speaker and the first Indigenous Premier in the same week: nice, I guess but … like always, it’s about performance … being competent, you know, like scoring runs.
Douglas W says:
In 1983, Richard Nerysoo became the first Indigenous Premier in Canada.
Douglas W says:
*Northwest Territories
Warren says:
I was not aware that NWT was a province!