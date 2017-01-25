 


Comment about comments in the Alternative Facts era
January 25th, 2017, 8:48 am

I welcome comments here, but within limits.

One additional thing that I will not permit is the use of this space to promote racism and hatred.  Thus, this, to “Fred from BC.”

Fred:

Comments are welcome, but I will not allow this space to be used to advocate for a ban on Muslims. Go elsewhere, if you want to spew that kind of bullshit.

Warren

Just as the New York Times is now (correctly) describing the Unpresident as a liar in news story headlines, I will not allow my web site to become a repository for hate and obvious bullshit.

Understood?


2 Responses to “Comment about comments in the Alternative Facts era”

  1. John says:
    January 25, 2017 at 9:02 am

    #1 rule on my blog and my social media accounts: no profanity or hate speech… my kids read my stuff sometimes!
    Sadly, my blocked lists are growing rapidly.

    Reply
  2. Dan Calda says:
    January 25, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I really hope other media outlets find the kahoonas to do the same…and/or just not cover White House propaganda (press) briefings. As for Ottawa…there will be plenty of time. Right now…I hope Ottawa is quietly negotiating/talking to Mexico on a potential new trade deal.

    Reply

