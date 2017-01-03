…to kill off ethics oversight, and gut democracy.
U.S. House Republicans vote to gut independent ethics office against wishes of top GOP leaders
WASHINGTON — House Republicans on Monday voted to eviscerate the Office of Congressional Ethics, the independent body created in 2008 to investigate allegations of misconduct by lawmakers after several bribery and corruption scandals sent members to prison.
The ethics change, which prompted an outcry from Democrats and government watchdog groups, is part of a rules package that the full House will vote on Tuesday. The package also includes a means for Republican leaders to punish lawmakers if there is a repeat of the Democratic sit-in last summer over gun control.
Some of us suggested 2017 would be much worse than 2016, as you will recall. Didn’t think it would get this bad this fast, however.
Oh, and Trump has decided to fight North Korea’s ICBMs via Twitter.
Great. Terrific.