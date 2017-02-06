Idiotic. Appalling. 'Black Lives Matter just called @justinTrudeau a white supremacist' #cdnpoli https://t.co/RPKTrZIjIy
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 6, 2017
Being sane matters, too
It might take you another few months to realize this but you too will be called a Nazi and White Supremacist. The global war is on and your uniform is your skin…content of your heart does not matter. All we can do now is mitigate and minimize the damage.
You mean, ‘Mein Kampf’ was right?
The hubby just pointed out to me that calling him a Quisling would be nastier and more effective. But some activists can’t resist jumping the shark.
I had never heard of this person. So I looked up a couple of sites. What she is doing does look like the kind of slam poetry or performance poet that is a part of her former years. Just as a crowd can be worked up by a speaker, I think when speaking to a crowd a person can get worked up as well.
I’m sure some others in her organization will have a chat with her about her choice of words.
(In looking up Khogali, I came across a Toronto talk host named Agar. Good thing the rest of Canada doesn’t always have to follow what happens in Toronto.)
Black lives matter are riddled with extremists who are doing more harm than good to their struggle. Especially the canadian chapter.
No big surprise. This is the way radical identity politics often works. The enemy is an ever-expanding category of oppressors located in ever-widening circles.
Well, a Quebec supremacist, sure. But a white supremacist? I’ve never seen or heard anything from Justin Trudeau to justify that accusation.
I think you could argue that Trudeau definitely shows White Privilege.
Remember his condescending reply during the about canoe sheds during the townhall to the indigenous chief’s question about the condition of his people’s youth? That’s the definition of patronizing white privilege, and the peculiar Canadian kind. Those who wouldn’t be caught dead making a similar statement about Blacks or Jews, just let stuff like that slip out of their mouths when it concerns Natives, and on national TV no less.
And when you couple an attitude like that to the fact that the man making such statements actually controls the budget that chief’s people, you have a pretty good argument that Trudeau is in fact a white supremacist (of the Canadian kind).
That’s fucking ridiculous.