Intelligence officers: “[Trump] will die in jail”
February 15th, 2017, 3:29 pm

Wow. Check this out.

On Wednesday, former NSA intelligence analyst John Schindler provided some insight into the reaction of national security officials.

“Now we go nuclear,” he wrote on Twitter. “[Intelligence community] war going to new levels. Just got an [email from] senior [intelligence community] friend, it began: ‘He will die in jail.’”

“US intelligence is not the problem here,” Schindler added in another tweet. “The President’s collusion with Russian intelligence is. Many details, but the essence is simple.”


3 Responses to “Intelligence officers: “[Trump] will die in jail””

  1. Dan Calda says:
    February 15, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Yup…if the chatter is even partially true, President Ryan is becoming more plausible by the day. Will Trump voluntarily go…or will he have to be removed?

    Reply
  2. Rick says:
    February 15, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Pence would pardon him…

    Reply
  3. Ridiculosity says:
    February 15, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Paul Ryan is a right-wing extremist and nut bar, but at least he’s not a moron.

    Reply

