“They’ve done exactly what they should do. They’ve set up a war room to deal with Donald Trump problems,” said Warren Kinsella, president of Daisy Group and a former Liberal staffer, adding that such units are focused on tracking issues and formulating responses.
Mr. Kinsella said Mr. Clow worked under him in former Ontario Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty’s 2007 and 2011 campaign war rooms, and he’s “one of the best war room guys around.”
“You get stuff breaking with this guy [Trump] all the time. He’s a monkey with a machine gun. You need people who are tracking what’s taking place in the United States now and responding,” said Mr. Kinsella.
“You’ve got the president of the United States coming up with policy at three o’clock in the morning on Twitter, so the traditional bureaucratic response … none of that works anymore. You need a war room to respond to this guy, and I think that’s what the Trudeau guys have wisely set up.”
It’s not my monkey. But it is our circus.
Interesting piece of information I heard yesterday. The 500 counties that Hillary won produce 62% of the economic output and the 2500 that Trump won produce 38%. Hillary’s contribute 2.6 trillion dollars and Trump’s 2500 receive 1.8 trillion.