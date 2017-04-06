So. This Pentagon statement. Read it.
I take back the credit I gave Trump below. Why? Because he gave the Syrians and Russians a head’s up. Seriously.
He hit a bunch of empty airplane hangars and a couple tool sheds. Best case.
I take back the credit I gave to Trump
So, you’re saying the roughly $70 million worth of Tomahawks used tonight wasn’t worth it?
😉
Not sure I’d want to see a lot of Russians get taken out.
60 cruise missiles, there ain’t much of that air base left to talk about. That’s a pile of critical military infrastructure turned into dust and smoking rubble. And a nation the size of Syria hasn’t got a lot of it to spare.
No, the main point being made here, IMHO, is that this POTUS doesn’t bluff, and isn’t going to stand for the kind of bullshit on which the last gutless POTUS reliably turned his back.
This was a message, loud, clear, and to the point…and not just to the Syrians.
Or as the old saying puts it, “There’s a new sheriff in town.”
It’s about bloody well time, too!
Tvzvezda, Rus Defense media outlet, is reporting there was no USA notice to Russian forces.
Putin is never going to give Trump permission to bomb anything important.