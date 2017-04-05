You'd be forgiven for thinking the United States is not a serious country anymore. #USPolitics pic.twitter.com/cEYtHdEbaz
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 5, 2017
|
“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
Manifest brevity
5 Responses to “Manifest brevity”
Leave a Reply
Idiocracy came 500 years early:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBvIweCIgwk
Meanwhile American 24/7 news yesterday and today has their anchors and guests frothing at the mouth to get us all to buy the story that, with the Syrian army having some successes and peace talks getting going in Geneva a few days, the Syrian regime decided to use sarin on people in a small Syrian community. An outrage! Do something. Make more war.
Tweets I am following from the Middle East (Lebanon and Syria) are giving a different story, but those warriors on American tv news sure do want to ramp up the violence. The photos and vids I have seen sure back up the contrarian tweets from the Middle East, though.
Not sure of your point. Are you suggesting that Assad didn’t actually use poison gas? There have been news agencies from around the world (not just the U.S.) who have reported on this horrific incident, and they have all come to the same conclusion. The only group claiming anything else, that I’m aware of, is the Syrian government itself. They claim that their bombs hit an ISIS “gas factory”. However, I’ve heard numerous experts (from the UK, France, and many other non-US countries) debunk this claim on the news today.
So while Trump and his cohorrts remain inept morons, who couldn’t govern their way out of a paper bag, I don’t think your conspiracy theory about American media is particularly accurate.
For eight years under obama the US wasn’t taken seriously- with disastrous results for the cause of freedom around the world.
Picking this one statement is to ignore several others that indicate a massive change in direction in American foreign policy. In that correct context this can be read as “the time for talk has ended”. We shall see what follows… but it is important to note who is visiting trump at Mar Lago this week and that this missle launch is seen by many as being directed at china more than SK or the US.