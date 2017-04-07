 


Trudeau takes the right stand on Syria
April 7th, 2017, 7:56 am

I’m bewildered as to why Trump gave the Syrians advance warning that he was going to bomb Syria.  But I’m delighted Trudeau has said exactly the right thing, in precisely the right way.  Kudos.

Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on U.S. strikes in Syria

Ottawa, Ontario
April 7, 2017
The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, issued the following statement today on U.S. strikes in Syria:

Canada fully supports the United States’ limited and focused action to degrade the Assad regime’s ability to launch chemical weapons attacks against innocent civilians, including many children. President Assad’s use of chemical weapons and the crimes the Syrian regime has committed against its own people cannot be ignored. These gruesome attacks cannot be permitted to continue with impunity.

“This week’s attack in southern Idlib and the suffering of Syrians is a war crime and is unacceptable. Canada condemns all uses of chemical weapons.

“Canada will continue to support diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Syria.”


3 Responses to “Trudeau takes the right stand on Syria”

  1. Darren H says:
    April 7, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I’m bewildered that you are bewildered. The warning to the Russians was critical, otherwise it would have been considered an act of war to kill Russians in an unannounced attack at the air base. Do you honestly think it would have been prudent to have escalated the situation to a state of war between two nuclear superpowers? Besides, the mission as it was stated was accomplished, as Trudeau pointed out. The USA is not at war with Syria or Russia.

    Reply
    • Warren says:
      April 7, 2017 at 9:23 am

      I’m bewildered by you. Would a head’s up to the Syrians not give them to move out of harm’s way any of their ordinance and whatnot? I’m guessing yes.

      Anyway. Nothing irritates me as much as people on the Internet conducting military strategy. The strike, while perhaps empty and something that Obama should have done long ago, was necessary. Period.

      Reply
  2. Tim says:
    April 7, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Like most, I despise Trump, but I think that giving the Russians a heads up (which would tacitly give the Syrians a heads up), was a smart move. If Russian military personnel were killed by an American attack, it would be a major international incident that carries much more risk of spiraling out of control.

    Reply

