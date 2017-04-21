 


Trump calls Canada a “disgrace”
April 21st, 2017, 9:57 am

Here. Good thing we’ve been sucking up to him and his kids, eh? Yep.  Sure is working.

President Donald Trump has called protectionist trade measures by the Canadian government “a disgrace.”

“Canada, what they’ve done to our dairy farm workers, it’s a disgrace,” Mr Trump said on Thursday in the Oval Office.

The statement was part of larger comments on American trade deals that Mr Trump made while signing an executive order on steel imports.

“We’re not going to let Canada take advantage [of the U.S.],” Trump told the group of reporters, claiming Canadian policies had hurt US timber and lumber jobs as well.

The claims echo sentiments Mr Trump expressed this week in Wisconsin, addressing employees of Snap-on Tools at a signing for the “Buy American and Hire American” Executive order.

“In Canada, some very unfair things have happened to our dairy farmers and others, and we’re going to strategy working on that,” Mr Trump said in prepared remarks. He called the current arrangement a “one-sided deal,” and vowed to “work on it immediately.”


12 Responses to "Trump calls Canada a "disgrace""

  1. dave constable says:
    April 21, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    I hope we have been close to and backing Mexico in these moves by the elephant on the continent. For some time it has looked like the Trump admin wants to deal with other unilaterally, figuring they can get more from others that way.I notice Mexico is emphasizing other outlets, especially in South America. We could do that as well. Good to have alternatives in the back pocket when bargaining!

    Reply
  2. Scot says:
    April 21, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    He’s just sucking up to the right wingers down there. He’s all hot air. Nothing will come of it and if Trudeau goes back there Trump will suck up to him too. The worst thing Trudeau could do would be to be overly aggressive with.

    Reply
  3. Tiger says:
    April 21, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Trump’s calling supply management a disgrace. And he’s right on this one point, it _is_ a disgrace.

    But so is most of the rest of Trump’s trade policy, and that’s based on thinking much the same as what was involved in setting up supply management — protectionism and a desire for autarky.

    Reply
  4. Kevin says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Pierre Trudeau. Third Option. That was back in the early 70s. We could have concentrated on reducing trade dependence on the US.

    Reply
  5. Robert Frindt says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Quebec separatist farmers demand that Canada protects them from Trump.

    Reply
  6. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Warren,

    Having to deal with a serially dyspeptic White House has been largely unheard of, until now. A cautious Prime Minister would be bouncing some things off Harper, to get valuable feedback from a leader who saw pretty much everything during his term of office.

    Reply
  7. Phil says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Maybe its a bit “editorial discretion” on the part of The Independent, but Trump look horrible in that photo.

    Reply

