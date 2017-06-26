Angus Reid released its semi-regular Premier thing last week, and I missed it with all the Nazi-fighting. But, as usual, it tells a story:
Some quick takes:
- At the top, Brad Wall is the Energizer Bunny of Canadian politics – he just keeps on ticking. It’s amazing, given (a) how long he’s been there and (b) the state of the oil industry. This guy is becoming a legend in Canadian politics.
- At the bottom, Kathleen Wynne has been at or near the bottom of this regular poll for a long time – it can’t be dismissed anymore as an aberration or something that can be magically fixed. I know her well enough to know she will do the right thing for herself and her party.
- Near the top, Christy Clark. Her third place position, here, belies the conventional wisdom in some circles in B.C. And, this week, we will see why: she has appropriated key elements of the BC NDP and BC Green platforms for her Throne Speech, and she is forcing them this week to vote against same. She will then use that vote as a club to beat them with in the election that comes shortly thereafter. Genius, actually.
- Near the bottom, Rachel Notley in my home province is still somewhat competitive – for an Opposition role. With the PC-Wildrose forces about to commence a civil war for control, I continue to believe that the beneficiary of the Conservative Wars will be my brilliant friend Dave Khan, the Alberta Liberal leader. Dave is the guy to watch, next time. (And I will be out there, helping out.)
What do you think, O Smart Reader? Who’s really up, who’s really down? Opine away!