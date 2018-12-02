It isn’t witness tampering

Warren — Musings —

…but it certainly resembles that. That was what I wrote last week, too.

A PMO director contacting a complainant in a sexual harassment case, when a third-party, arms-length investigation was already underway into that same sexual harassment case? That’s a big no-no. Any first year law student would know that, once a quasi-judicial review is underway, you simply cannot communicate with potential witnesses. Lawyers have been disbarred for less.

But that’s what a PMO director did – about a case involving another PMO director.

And here’s what some experts in the field had to say to the Hill Times. They all agree: PMO staff should not be covertly communicating with anyone who is at the centre of an independent investigation into alleged wrongdoing by PMO staff.