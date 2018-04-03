Musings —03.04.2018 11:11 AM—
Shame
Islamophobe and white suprenacist Kevin J. Johnston – who has been charged with hate crimes – in the front row at a Doug Ford event. Denounce and renounce him, Doug.
Because this is turning into a big problem.
Folks, I think conservatives might have a radical racist problem.
Ethnocentrism, misogyny, and outright racism, are part & parcel of the so-called ‘Progressive Conservative’ Party of Ontario. I know that Doug Ford is not like the present cohort of PCs, and that he is not racist, misogynist, or ethnocentric, but the right-wing fascists, racists hatemongers, and organized crime groups of white supremacists will gravitate to his BIG tent if he fails to disavow their influence. They will not gravitate to any of the women leadership candidates, and only Ford has to disavow their influence. Warren is right that this is a problem.
Islamophobia is a problem in Ottawa too because of the federal Conservative neocons.