, 05.28.2018 05:50 PM

About that “sorry not sorry” ad

Whoever came up with this fetid, squalid, shambolic atrocity should be – in the memorable words of a certain Campaign Wizard™️ – hauled into the village square and pilloried. It is among the worst I have ever seen – and that’s saying something.

This is what $70,000 a month gets you, folks. Thankfully, the lot of them will be finding a new line of work in ten days’ time.

5 Comments

  1. Charlie says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Man, you really are not a fan of these Ontario Liberals.

    Any particular reason why? Because your beef doesn’t strike me as partisan or ideological.

  2. p bre says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    …oh she has laryngitis…bad time for that

  3. Bob Runciman says:
    May 28, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    I don’t mind it – and I’m voting NDP.

  4. Luke says:
    May 28, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    It’s funny. I actually like the ad as an argument. I do not like it as an ad, at all. Tone deaf.

