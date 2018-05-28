Feature, Musings —05.28.2018 05:50 PM—
About that “sorry not sorry” ad
Whoever came up with this fetid, squalid, shambolic atrocity should be – in the memorable words of a certain Campaign Wizard™️ – hauled into the village square and pilloried. It is among the worst I have ever seen – and that’s saying something.
This is what $70,000 a month gets you, folks. Thankfully, the lot of them will be finding a new line of work in ten days’ time.
You'll want to have a good look at this. #sorrynotsorry pic.twitter.com/4ZFPtHtJmh
— Ontario Liberal Party (@OntLiberal) May 28, 2018
Man, you really are not a fan of these Ontario Liberals.
Any particular reason why? Because your beef doesn’t strike me as partisan or ideological.
…oh she has laryngitis…bad time for that
I don’t mind it – and I’m voting NDP.
Bob,
Wow!
It’s funny. I actually like the ad as an argument. I do not like it as an ad, at all. Tone deaf.