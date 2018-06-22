Musings —06.22.2018 07:53 AM—
This tweet about a ridiculous Scheer tweet struck a chord
72,000 impressions and counting.
This isn’t the first time the Conservative leader’s social media has misfired. He needs to take a look at that.
It isn’t “Justin Trudeau’s cottage.” It’s an official residence, owned by taxpayers and overseen by a body over which no Prime Minister has control. Including the Prime Minister who was your boss, and who occupied the “cottage” for a decade. #cdnpoli https://t.co/XTHFoJN542
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 21, 2018
Never jab in politics. Land the blow or wait 🙂
Andrew “swing set” Scheer spent wasted his entire QP leaders round on the last day on these issues.
Just for the record apparently Morneau is an honourable decent man with an unblemished record in business, who is not corrupt, dishonest, or in any way guilty of criminal activity. Ditto for his father who was brought into the Scheer, Pollievre cesspool with no way to defend himself.
This is another ridiculously false Tweet from him. The 3.1% increase only applies to the amount people paid in taxes. The 3.3% applied to thier total income.
https://mobile.twitter.com/AndrewScheer/status/1009859998002839552
Amateur hour in the CPC
Hey Andrew,
Where’s your audit on the time that you spent at The Farm? Oh yeah, right.
..weakness in olo office