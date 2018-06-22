06.22.2018 07:53 AM

This tweet about a ridiculous Scheer tweet struck a chord

72,000 impressions and counting.

This isn’t the first time the Conservative leader’s social media has misfired. He needs to take a look at that.


6 Comments

  1. Jamie Gilcig says:
    June 22, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Never jab in politics. Land the blow or wait 🙂

  2. John W says:
    June 22, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Andrew “swing set” Scheer spent wasted his entire QP leaders round on the last day on these issues.
    Just for the record apparently Morneau is an honourable decent man with an unblemished record in business, who is not corrupt, dishonest, or in any way guilty of criminal activity. Ditto for his father who was brought into the Scheer, Pollievre cesspool with no way to defend himself.

  3. doconnor says:
    June 22, 2018 at 9:43 am

    This is another ridiculously false Tweet from him. The 3.1% increase only applies to the amount people paid in taxes. The 3.3% applied to thier total income.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/AndrewScheer/status/1009859998002839552

  4. Russ says:
    June 22, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Amateur hour in the CPC

  5. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    June 22, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Hey Andrew,

    Where’s your audit on the time that you spent at The Farm? Oh yeah, right.

  6. p bre says:
    June 22, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    ..weakness in olo office

