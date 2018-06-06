06.06.2018 06:27 PM

Um, what?

“Handled”?



  1. Matt says:
    June 6, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    “I’m sorry. If I had known you were a reporter for a national newspaper, I never would have been so forward”

    Translation “I usually only get sexual assaulty with girls who won’t report on it in the national media”

    It’s undated. But they don’t refer to him as PM, Liberal leader, or even MP, so I’m guessing before 2006?

    There is shit tonne of stories about him from those days and more recent years. If the dam breaks………

  2. Kevin says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Presumably he’s learned something since that event, which happened 18 years ago.

