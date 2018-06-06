Warren — Musings —06.06.2018 06:27 PM Um, what? “Handled”? Tweet Share Share 3 Comments Matt says: June 6, 2018 at 7:01 pm “I’m sorry. If I had known you were a reporter for a national newspaper, I never would have been so forward” Translation “I usually only get sexual assaulty with girls who won’t report on it in the national media” It’s undated. But they don’t refer to him as PM, Liberal leader, or even MP, so I’m guessing before 2006? There is shit tonne of stories about him from those days and more recent years. If the dam breaks……… Reply Warren says: June 6, 2018 at 10:00 pm August 2000 Reply Kevin says: June 6, 2018 at 9:44 pm Presumably he’s learned something since that event, which happened 18 years ago. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
