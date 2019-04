Brian Greenspan is trotted out to smear @Puglaas in a Team-Telford-style attack in the Globe. Same guy who represents Big Tobacco and Big Pharma? Same guy who reps Justin Bieber (he lost)? The one who repped drunk-driving child killer Marco Muzzo? He the best PMO can do? #LavScam

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 18, 2019