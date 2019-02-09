Feature, Musings —09.02.2019 07:15 AM—
My latest: when hating Trump isn’t enough
PORTLAND, MAINE – The woman shrugs.
She doesn’t mention Donald Trump’s latest outrage – that he’s “the chosen one.” She doesn’t even utter his name.
She says she thinks she’s going to vote Democrat. Then she frowns a bit. “But I like Collins.”
She’s referring to Maine Senator Susan Collins, a Republican. Collins is the bane of every Democrat’s existence. She’s the one, more than any other Senator, who got Brett Kavanaugh onto the US Supreme Court.
She’s the one who generally supports all of Trump’s nominees. She’s the one who claims to be a moderate Republican – and then votes for Trump’s agenda.
The woman at the door of the bungalow on Hale Street has indicated she’s a Democrat. But she’s ready to vote – again – for a Republican. Susan Collins.
It wouldn’t be a big deal, but it happens again and again. As my daughter and I move from door to door in this older Portland neighbourhood, volunteering for the Democratic Party, we see it a lot: shrugs.
Down the street, Thomas, a man in his sixties, says he’ll vote for the Democratic candidate for Congress. Then he shrugs, too. “And maybe Collins for Senate,” he says.
What we encounter on Hale Street isn’t unique. It isn’t an aberration. Maine Democrats have encountered it so often, an entire section of the script we’ve been given deals with Democrats who are ready to vote Republican.
Right about now, Trump fans shouldn’t start breaking out the bubbly. It’s not that Americans have grown to love the guy. Polls clearly show they don’t, and in battleground states he won in 2016, too.
But there’s resignation, now. There’s familiarity. There’s…shrugs.
The day after my daughter and I knocked on dozens of doors for the Dems, a gifted New York Times columnist, Frank Bruni, wrote about exactly what we experienced. “Donald Trump has worn us all out,” read the headline atop his column.
Wrote Bruni: “[Voters have] binged on Trump and now they’re overstuffed with Trump, and if Democratic candidates are smart, they’ll not dwell on his mess and madness, because voters have taken his measure and made their judgments, and what many of them want is release from the incessant drumbeat of that infernal syllable: Trump, Trump, Trump.”
And it’s true. As this writer said to someone down here, after reading Bruni’s words: “Do you get outraged about Trump anymore? Does he shock you anymore? Do you just change the channel, or flip the page, and move on to the next thing?”
Many of us do, on both sides of the border, I suspect. We simply have become used to Trump’s incendiary tweets, and his politics of division. He doesn’t shock us anymore. We shake our heads, or we shrug, and we move on.
That creates opportunity for the Democrats, Bruni opined, because he thinks Americans are sick of all the drama and the craziness, and they want stability and civility.
On Hale Street – and, in fact, on every other street we canvassed in Portland – we saw precious little evidence of that hopeful theory. Why we saw, instead, is that everyday Americans simply aren’t as exercised about Donald Trump as they used to be.
And that’s translating into expressions of support – from Democrats! – for one of Trump’s enablers, Susan Collins. And that’s opportunity, maybe, for Trump and the GOP.
Peter Jones, a retired man stands at his front door, and gives us hope. And a warning.
“I pay attention,” he says to us, finger wagging. “Two things. Point out Trump’s faults, sure. But tell us what you’re going to do, too!”
Have Democrats done that, nearly enough? Have they described the America they want to create?
Down on Hale Street, not really.
And not across America, either.
2016 was a referendum on Hillary Clinton- the worst POTUS candidate since McGovern (maybe).
It is shaping up to be another referendum in 2020 if the Dems pick someone other than Biden. Open borders, Medicare for all (and no employer plans), unlimited abortion and massive tax increases are on every other realistic dem candidate’s platform. So far left it would make George McGovern blush.
And that’s an option that even as repugnant and base a candidate as Trump is he’s centre-left within the GOP and thus far closer to the political centre and that will give him four more years – God willing.
So far left it is the status quo in Canada.
Gord,
I don’t necessarily agree especially about the so-called open borders. No Democrat with a brain is for that. It’s part of Trump’s Fake News.
But I will say that if the eventual nominee doesn’t move to the center for the general, then prepare for another Trump win. His people will vote en masse — the Democratic and progressive base will have to outdo that to win, even if Biden is the nominee.
If they aren’t as exercised about Trump as they used to be, perhaps the media has created the apathy.
Newt’s not entirely wrong. The press has not helped the Dems.
https://www.newsweek.com/richard-nixon-donald-trump-landslide-elite-media-1456991
It’s not the people in Maine that the Dems need to reach, it’s the people in Ohio. I haven’t seen or heard a single thing from the Democratic Party about how they are going to address the catastrophe that is America’s hinterland. It seems the “Coastal Elites” care about the unemployed blue-collar workers about as much as our “Laurentian Elites” care about unemployed oil-patch workers in Alberta.
Very well said. What many Trump-haters don’t seem to get is that there are many voters down there who have no use for Trump but who don’t necessarily see him as the always-wrong Antichrist the Dem base wants them to see or who don’t like many of the Dems much better. The Dems are now locked into a year-long primary ritual where the candidates are competing for the votes of a base much more radical than the average middle/independent voter they are going to have to woo in the general election. Plus there is starting to be some nasty hyperbolic rhetoric floating around about how anyone who votes for Trump or wears a MAGA hat is a racist or whatever. 2020 could end up being another own goal for them.