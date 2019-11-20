Feature, Musings —11.20.2019 03:15 PM—
Trudeau’s cabinet, in 240 characters or less
I have to say, he has done things mostly right since losing his majority. He’s stopped overselling stuff. He’s stopped sounding cocky. He’s cut out the selfies and the governance by social media. And he’s looked genuinely humbled – morose, even.
Will it hold? Who knows? But this cabinet shuffle/realignment was the most critical of his time in power. It needed to to address the vulnerabilities on his flanks – surging nationalism in Quebec, surging alienation in the West, and the unhappiness of the more than one million Canadians who abandoned the Liberal choice.
I think it’s done that.
As he alights on the heretofore unexplored world of minority governance, @JustinTrudeau needed to project stability, experience but also a willingness to acknowledge previous shortcomings. He has mostly done that. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 20, 2019
This cabinet has a bunch of what look like make-work jobs to me. How has Canada ever managed without a Minister of Middle Class Prosperity, a Minister of Diversity and Inclusion or a Minister of Women and Gender Equality. What was once one department (DIAND) is now three. Do Seniors, Northern Affairs, “Digital Government” (whatever that is) need their own stand-alone ministers? Can someone explain to me the differences in remit between Innovation, Science and Industry and Economic Development?
I hate to say it, but a preponderance of the make-work jobs seem to have gone to female candidates. At first blush, this sends the message that Trudeau didn’t think there were enough capable women in his caucus to entrust with the “real” portfolios, and so was forced to create new ministries in order to achieve gender parity.
A rather weak front bench.
In hockey terms, a newly minted cabinet composed mostly of third and fourth liners.
Morneau has been dreadful in finance, running huge deficits in booming times.
Freeland was badly outmanoeuvred by the Mexicans during NAFTA talks. Now, she gets to make nice with the provinces.
Francois-Philippe Champagne is charming, but we need someone, who is good. Time will tell if Champagne is right for Foreign Affairs.
When Parliament resumes, the Opposition will be smakin’ their collective chops.
Going to be fun, watching Charlie Angus + Pierre Poilievre dine out on Team Trudeau.
The Minister of Pixie Dust and Unicorns has also been given Rural Development. Our rural communities can rejoice and look forward to many millions of dollars being shoveled into meaningless consultations and zero results.
Ho hum.
As one of those aggrieved Westerners until recently employed in the energy industry I am somewhat underwhelmed with the new Cabinet.
Having ten ministers from Quebec and eleven from Toronto does not instill any confidence that the Liberals think much about Western issues or that they even acknowledge that there is a problem (Alberta’s energy industry emits about 20% of Canada’s carbon dioxide & methane emissions but is suffering about 95% of the financial costs of dealing with the problem.)
So now the Prairies are represented by Torontonian Chrystia Freeland, who once lived in Alberta as a child, and Vancouverite Jon Wilkinson who once worked in Saskatchewan. Their “special Western advisor” Jim Carr will be outside of Cabinet and sadly be pre-occuppied with his health.
Could the Liberals not have found two Senators from Saskatchewan and Alberta to bring into the Liberal Caucus? No serious person would complain about Trudeau supposedly “abandoning” his Senate-reform plans. The “Independent” Senators are independent in name only so surely this minority Parliament, elected by a fractious nation, represents a unique and serious situation that justifies a couple of exceptions.
Nothing can substitute for boots on the ground. Flying in Freeland and Wilkinson to Regina and Calgary once every few weeks is just not going to cut it.
I think Tonda McCharles (Toronto Star) unintentionally and perfectly summed up the thoughts of Progressive Eastern/Central Canada when she appeared on CTV News Network’s afternoon politics show and stated that the Liberals must do some work on “that Western thing”, her words for the profound alienation and economic hardship Trudeau has brought upon the Prairies.