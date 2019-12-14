Musings —12.14.2019 09:18 AM—
Scheer by the Numbers
This tweet has been retweeted, favourited or seen tens of thousands of times.
Oh, and trying to fire Dustin van Vugt, perhaps the most-liked guy in his entire party? Really stupid.
My sources say @AndrewScheer did not resign because of the private school thing (which was approved) or because of the Baird report (which isn’t complete). He resigned because his heart wasn’t in it anymore. Sometimes, folks, you just get tired of the bullshit. #cdnpoli #cpc
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 13, 2019