Feature, Musings —02.14.2020 09:24 PM—
Trudeau shakes the hand of Iran’s foreign minister
This was such a monumental error in judgment. Just appalling. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ptz6Y9rXV3
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 15, 2020
Trudeau is having yet another bad week. I actually tore up my liberal membership yesterday and cancelled my donation after many years of drinking the “kool-aid”. So many errors in judgement in so few years.
If the conservatives actually select a leader that’s not a social conservative they may actually get my vote next time. And for me that really is the equivalent of hell freezing over.
Cheers,
Chris
Why? Iran is the victim and Canada should stand up for the victim.