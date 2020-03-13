Feature, Musings —03.13.2020 08:15 AM—
#Coronavirus: crisis comms in a crisis comms situation
Daisy Group has been around for almost 15 years. Generally speaking, we are basically a war room for hire. Specifically, we help folks through crisis communications situations. Like coronavirus.
What has made things worse – what has made people anxious, and pushed them towards panic – isn’t the virus itself. It’s how our supposed leaders have communicated to us about the virus.
Donald Trump has been in the news every day. He has ignored the threat, then dismissed it, then lied about it, then broadcast an address full of yet more lies and misinformation. It caused a stock market crash and panicked people even more.
Justin Trudeau has done the opposite – he hasn’t been in the news much at all. He has delegated communications to ministers who have zero experience handling a crisis like this, and his policy response – a billion dollars, a conference call with provincial Premiers – has been pretty puny. He has essentially disappeared. His wife may be ill, but Trudeau is a master of social media, and he knows how to reach people even when in isolation. He hasn’t done so. That’s caused some confusion and anxiety.
I teach crisis communications at the University of Calgary’s law school; I’m in fact teaching again today, via the Internet. I have been using coronavirus as a case study for the entire semester.
Here is the story I will tell my students about how to communicate in a crisis like coronavirus. It isn’t hard. But our leaders need to do it. Now.
At my Daisy Group, when corporate disaster strikes, we often refer clients to the Tylenol approach. It’s an approach that works.
Late 1982, Chicago: seven people are killed when they ingest Tylenols laced with potassium cyanide. Johnson and Johnson, which owned the Tylenol brand, saw its share price plummet, and panic was widespread.
But the company didn’t disappear. It did the reverse. J and J immediately recalled all Tylenol, nation-wide. It ceased production. It issued warnings to hospitals. It announced that it was developing what it called “tamper proof” packaging – a phrase that has now entered the popular lexicon. And, over and over, company executives made themselves available to the media, to answer questions, to describe the actions it was taking and – most of all – to take responsibility.
Johnson and Johnson didn’t poison its own Tylenol capsules, of course, and nobody believed that they ever would. But the company’s willingness to be accountable, and to answer every question, generated tons of goodwill. As the Washington Post wrote, admiringly, at the time: “Johnson & Johnson has effectively demonstrated how a major business ought to handle a disaster.” After tamper-proof Tylenol packaging was perfected, and reintroduced in the market, Tylenol would shortly go on to become the most popular over-the-counter analgesic drug in the U.S.
For Messrs Trudeau and Trump, there’s a lesson there, if they want to heed it. In politics, as in life, the communications rule is this: what gets you in trouble isn’t the mistake itself.
What gets you in trouble, instead, is dishonesty and exaggeration. What gets you in trouble is pretending to be an expert, where you’re not. What gets you in trouble is basically disappearing (like Trudeau) – or being on TV too much (like Trump).
What gets you in trouble is pretending that the crisis isn’t happening. And saying nothing.
Because coronavirus isn’t nothing. It’s changing the world. Right now, today.
Forever.
Of course, the other obvious takeaway is where would tamper-proof packaging be but for this poisoning crisis? Exactly.
I wish the Canadian government would formally retract the ridiculous “stock up” comments.
I went shopping last night for my usual weekly amount of groceries, and it was chaos. People are losing their f*ckin’ minds. Guess what folks – even if you aren’t stockpiling toilet paper, you are still a problem if you buy five 4L of milk, a dozen frozen pizzas, ten cans of beans, a flat of Lysol wipes, etc…
Everyone needs to calm the hell down, and only buy what they need. We think we are such an enlightened society, but as soon as the first sign of trouble appears, we turn into George Costanza yelling “fire” at the kids’ birthday party.
Mob mentality and the medias ability and want to seduce the masses with a perpetual arrival of the next apocalypse.
Every so often we have the “new threat” to humanity but always the looming end of the earth as we know it brought on by climate change.
A rush to buy toilet paper now but watch the next time there is an asteroid “near” miss of the planet: there may be a rush on umbrellas.
I disagree with the statement that the world is changing.
It’s not, and the way the world is behaving demonstrates that it’s not.
We will get through this.
One thing that Trump did well was limiting travel from China early on. Travel to and from “hot spots” for the disease needs to be curtailed, but for Trudeau to do that he would have to contradict his “welcome to Canada” tweet. Trudeau is also guilty of relying on empty platitudes and infantilizing Canadians with his “your government is hear for you” rubbish.
No matter how you slice it, leadership on the North American continent has been sorely lacking; politicians playing politics at this time of extreme crisis could cost innocent civilians their health… or their lives.