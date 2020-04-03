Feature, Musings —03.04.2020 08:16 AM—
#JoeMentum on #SuperTuesday!
You said he couldn’t do it.
Quite a few of you, in fact. You know: Joe Biden will never win the nomination, it’s all over, he should quit, etc. Some commenters even said he had dementia or some mental illness – which got those commenters blocked (and will again in the future, I promise).
Well, he did it. Last night, Joe Biden won big. Hell, he won in states that he hadn’t even visited. States where he hadn’t run any ads.
I was glued to the results all night, and recording my reactions on Twitter and elsewhere. The night began, as it always does, with my exchange with a famous CNN news anchor:
24 MINUTES UNTIL #SUPERTUESDAY RESULTS AND I WILL NOT GO THE BATHROOM AGAIN FOR THE NEXT 36 HOURS
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 3, 2020
I AM SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW https://t.co/AmTh22cQB7
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 3, 2020
He just won Virginia! That’s huge. Sanders always going to win his home state. But Sanders was expecting to be competitive in Birginia. Wasn’t. #SuperTuesday https://t.co/fXQD7Kc7Dl
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
Bloomberg gets a big fat zero in the state he needed most. #SuperTuesday
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
He’s not a Democrat. He can’t beat Trump. He’s a jerk to women. There’s a lot more but I’m not here to answer questions tonight. https://t.co/rfF3PLNwM7
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 4, 2020
SUPER TUESDAY IS BETTER THAN CHRISTMAS ROB https://t.co/Fr9zf0fyiN
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
Pro tip: if you come on my feed and make jokes about mental illness, falsely claim @JoeBiden has dementia, etc., you will be blocked.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
Towards defeat. https://t.co/KTTDePbG7s
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
Bloomberg spent half a billion dollars to get bupkis. #SuperTuesday
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
Bloomberg wins American Samoa. There’s a punchline there, somewhere. #SuperTuesday
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
#JoeMentum pic.twitter.com/HHiPwsGTFV
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
From the considerable political experience I acquired in Texas from ages seven to ten, I predict a @JoeBiden victory there. You’re welcome, pardner. #SuperTuesday
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
It’s actually a bit weird how much I love the @CNN board.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
I’d like to remind everyone who came by @DaisyGrp today. #JoeMentum #SuperTuesday @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/ScN8YaPim4
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
@jonkingcnn calls Sander out in Virginia. #SuperTuesday #JoeMentum pic.twitter.com/DuCz53rESs
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
#JoeMentum pic.twitter.com/VWmGu4VnXA
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
My golf pro son is in Florida while I watch #SuperTuesday results up here in the cold. He wanted me to show this to you guys. Be nice: he’s my retirement plan. pic.twitter.com/O2Qo6qSM3D
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
Now you all know why @realDonaldTrump conspired with a foreign government to hurt @JoeBiden. He feared Joe the most. #SuperTuesday #JoeMentum
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
#supertuesday #JoeMentum pic.twitter.com/c9vLCZAhwR
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
Brutal for @SenWarren. Brutal. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/qwixOG9kis
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
Colorado. Always hated that state.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
My TV abruptly turned off for a few seconds and I had a heart attack. Unlike Bernie Sanders, however, I would not lie about releasing my health records. #SuperTuesday
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
@CNN calls “too early to call” breaking news. Gotcha. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/vTa5VEF4nX
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
Look at this. Look. #SuperTuesday #JoeMentum https://t.co/OoFndfXTsv
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
When the history of #SuperTuesday 2020 is written, the kick-ass style of @DrBiden and @SymoneDSanders will fill a chapter. pic.twitter.com/NeE9PAHT0P
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020
Aaaaand @JoeBiden just went ahead of the multi-millionaire socialist in Texas! #SuperTuesday #JoeMentum
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020