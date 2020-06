This was quite the moment. Trudeau was asked outright to comment on Trump calling for military action against protestors and the tear gassing of protestors to make space for a photo op.

He takes a very long pause, about 20 seconds. Watch.

— Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) June 2, 2020