Feature, Musings —11.06.2020 09:20 AM—
Joe Biden wins the presidency
I’m back in the County, in a room that looks like a Democratic Party headquarters, and I’m feeling emotional.
So proud and happy to have supported Joe Biden.
BREAKING: Joe Biden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273.
Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.@DecisionDeskHQ Projects
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 6, 2020
I would really like this to be true, and I suspect it will be within the next 24 – 48 hours, but as of the time of this writing it is not confirmed from what I can tell.
And yet, still Trump tweets and litigates his defiance, lashing out at all who didn’t show him his due respect and support, including lots of Republicans. One is reminded of Cromwell’s speech to Parliament, repeated by Conservative M.P. Leo Amery at Neville Chamberlain in 1940: “You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go.”
As Gleason would say: How Sweet It Is!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Now, Mr. LockHer-Him-Them-UpTM should start daily praying for a Biden pardon once he leaves office. (He’ll need it, badly.)
Warren,
I don’t usually toot my own horn but voilà!
https://ronaldodowd.blogspot.com/2020/11/trump-supporters-societys-litmus-test.html
Thank you.
From a hard right conservative I say Hallelujah and no quarter to this criminal when the office changes hands. While more people have now voted for Trump than Obama, that is hardly an endorsement for the ass-in-chief, I do hope Biden can find a way to govern for all while seeing this felonious thug is tried for treason and sent to jail. He has risked one of the world’s greatest democracies for personal gain like no other president in history.
Mr. Biden is in no position to pardon anyone. Kamala Harris will be president soon.