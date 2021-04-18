Warren — Musings —04.18.2021 01:22 PM This week’s Sparky: to the ramparts or something! 2 Comments irreversible road map to freedom says: April 18, 2021 at 3:38 pm It is really astounding to watch all of the extreme right-wing anti mask/lockdown crowd cling to the Charter in desperation. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: April 18, 2021 at 8:16 pm Our office nutcase is still refusing to get vaccinated. That will be too bad if she gets COVID-19, especially if she spreads it around and kills someone else in the office or members of her own family. Apparently, those points are not relevant. The rest of the office is now AZ vaccinated. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
