Musings —04.03.2021 05:11 PM—
Us vs. Them
Canada? 131,761. #cdnpoli #TrudeauVaccineFailure https://t.co/MTocEPgVOk
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 3, 2021
They probably won’t admit it publicly, but I’m pretty sure the vaccine center in my home town has slowed down appointments to a crawl…. about 1/2 of its planned capability…. all because the Federal Government can’t get the vaccines.
Meanwhile Federal MPs get a pay raise at the same time local restaurants are shutting down for good… Dreams are crushed…. Communities are slowly unravelling…. opioid addiction skyrockets.
In 8 months they’ll get their pensions for 6 years of meaningless sleaze and that’s all that matters to Justin’s Team Corruption.
It’s a travesty.
I’m in the darkness, I’m isolated, I’m almost at the end of the line. I’m not sure how much longer i can carry on.
I turn on the American news and their lives are returning to normal.
I feel so abandoned by my government. I feel like they’re killing us and nobody is speaking up. Thank you Warren for speaking up. It gives me hope that there are still some among us who know what’s going on.
God Speed.
Chris
Toronto