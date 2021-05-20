Musings —05.20.2021 09:21 AM—
Population-level experiment: an update
Today Canada is in 40th place globally in “total vaccines per 100 people” – but 94th place for fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, Canadian governments are withholding hundreds of thousands of about-to-expire @AstraZeneca doses.
Source: OWID #cdnpoli #TrudeauVaccineFailure
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 20, 2021
We’re also about to overtake the US in first doses and quite possibly the UK on that metric as well in a few weeks. The “top 40” you reference includes every small little enclave that is in no way comparable to the vaccination of large nations. If you tease out all the little guys, Canada stacks up very well.
I don’t support Trudeau myself (the amount of money we’re spending here is insane, the internet bill is nuts, etc), but I feel like attacking him on the vaccine front is completely misguided. Every time he gets called a failure, Pfizer doubles their delivery estimates and makes everyone look like idiots. Most of us will have two doses by the end of July. It’s been very much a case of under promise and over deliver from my perspective. We’re doing really well on vaccines.
Tim,
Personally, I’ll go with the collective assessment of the 13 Public Health Officers and most of that will come after the fact. My opinion, your opinion, won’t cut much mustard in the balance. But people need to have made up their own minds on COVID-19 before they vote, either at the federal, provincial or territorial levels. Let each person speak and may it be heard resoundingly by the governments already in place.
It doesn’t matter if Canada eventually catches up with the U.S.. That was bound to happen eventually. If Elmer Fudd raced Donovan Bailey, yes, Elmer Fudd would eventually get to the 100 meter finish line. That doesn’t mean Elmer Fudd ran a good race. Nothing that happens in the future will make Justin’s fake vaccine plan a success. The damage caused by this government’s failures is permanent, multi-generational and historic in magnitude. Lives have been ruined, businesses destroyed, the nation is in a shambles.
Justin is running two population level experiments.
The first is with vaccines; one dose summer, mix and match vaccines, delay the second dose, etc.
The second is economic. He’s printing and borrowing money like crazy to keep his base happy. Bernie Madoff did essentially the same thing. Like Madoff, Justin assumes he can keep paying out money. However the fall will come.
What will Justin spend next? He gave money to set up a Porsche dealership. Mercedes dealerships anyone? Get your Justin money while you still can.
“He gave money to set up a Porsche dealership.”
That is a City of Ottawa decision. Nothing to do with the federal government.
The Madoff / Justin comparison is very apt. Neither would have existed without supporters who either should know better or are blindly naive to reality.