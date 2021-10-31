10.31.2021 07:02 AM

Lies, by lying liars who lie

9 Comments

  1. Peter Williams says:
    October 31, 2021 at 7:27 am

    Meanwhile Justin is partying.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/alanfryermedia/status/1454601376093274120

    No masks.

  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    October 31, 2021 at 9:38 am

    This PMO are lying pieces of shit and they keep at it every day. And with so many FNs willingly, or not so willingly, playing right into their hands as they fully expected and counted on.

    FNs: call them what they are: POS and sue the shit out of them at each and every opportunity. Use the damned brass knuckles otherwise they will continue to roll you…and laugh about it that they can play FNs for suckers with little or no political consequences.

    We’re “disappointed”. Talk about milk toast…

  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    October 31, 2021 at 9:52 am

    Erin,

    It seems Mulroney agrees with us, you know, those who still support your leadership even if Mulroney says you showed no leadership on vaccines. And of course, he’s 100% right which you bloody well already know. So…wake up and smell the coffee and have some well, gumption with caucus. Otherwise watch me and countless others do zip to get you indirectly elected into the PMs chair next time. I will presume to speak for both Brian and myself: you’re welcome!

  4. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    October 31, 2021 at 11:25 am

    And another thing: for those of you who can’t wait to royally shit on Mulroney, a question: how many CPC or PCP leaders won back-to-back majorities post-Mulroney? Oh yeah, that’s what I thought too. (We won’t count Macdonald now will we.)

  5. Gilbert says:
    October 31, 2021 at 4:16 pm

    I don’t think JT will be PM too much longer. Erin O’Toole just needs to be patient.

    • Ronald O'Dowd says:
      October 31, 2021 at 9:55 pm

      Gilbert,

      If HimselfTM leaves politics, a lot of the Liberal major negatives go straight out the door with him, especially after Carney comes in with his own top slate and quite deliberately sidelines most of Trudeau’s crappy ministers. In short, Erin needs to pray very hard every night that the prime ministerial disaster sticks around right into the next election. Otherwise…

  6. Phil in London says:
    November 1, 2021 at 6:48 am

    Delusional – anyone who thinks turdo is leaving on his own any time soon. Too bad Carney couldn’t look at the blue team and see a path to victory that is Freeland proof.

