But apparently the anti-vaxxers remain in caucus. Gotcha.

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    November 16, 2021 at 9:00 pm

    First, Chen indefinitely suspended from National Council. Now, Batters kicked out of caucus. Neither of them is even close to being a serious threat to O’Toole. Once again, that didn’t take long — and it’s foolish to the extreme: it makes a tempest in a teapot rise to a higher level, it creates new enemies for the leader and most of them will be closeted and finally, it sharpens all varieties of axes to grind about the leader. Erin, you’ve once again turned nothing into something. Not good. How can the OLO be this amateurish, not to mention stupid???

