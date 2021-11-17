Musings —11.16.2021 08:11 PM—
But apparently the anti-vaxxers remain in caucus. Gotcha.
I’m assuming he’s assuming there’s no other rebels. Which may be a big assumption. #cdnpoli https://t.co/Jk33pq5EgM— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 17, 2021
First, Chen indefinitely suspended from National Council. Now, Batters kicked out of caucus. Neither of them is even close to being a serious threat to O’Toole. Once again, that didn’t take long — and it’s foolish to the extreme: it makes a tempest in a teapot rise to a higher level, it creates new enemies for the leader and most of them will be closeted and finally, it sharpens all varieties of axes to grind about the leader. Erin, you’ve once again turned nothing into something. Not good. How can the OLO be this amateurish, not to mention stupid???
Calisse, c’est pas fort…