The insane conspiracy theorists have their candidate
@PierrePoilievre needs to renounce Jones’ endorsement immediately. Will he? #cpc #lpc #cdnpoli https://t.co/FDFH1nlfyz
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 3, 2022
Steve T says:
I’m not in favor of politicians having to plumb the depths of the internet to find every wingnut who “supports” them, and denounce them all. Especially wingnuts who aren’t even in Canada.
However, Alex Jones is sort of the defacto leader of the wingnut brigade, and I’m guessing it won’t take Pierre long to hear about this commentary. So, in this case I agree – Pierre needs to make it clear he doesn’t want any association with folks of this type.