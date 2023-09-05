Musings —05.09.2023 09:51 PM—
A good day
We met a nice fellow in Ottawa today. Impressive guy. pic.twitter.com/l4s8c7uEWj
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 10, 2023
Martin Dixon says:
I miss the Liberal party. Voted for this guy at least once.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Martin,
Me too. Once.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
I think it was when Charest was leader. (Don’t tell him.) LOL.
Seems to me I supported both Kim and Joe.
PJH says:
Nice Pic…….Even though pretty much a life long Conservative, I voted for the man once, and I miss the days when you knew your country had an intelligent, competent leader….who had at least a modicum of understanding of what it was like to have to do without.
My mom adored him, and thought he was sexy.
People will look back fondly at the “Chretien years” as some of the best in the country’s history.
That he was a fan of HM Queen Elizabeth II endears him to me even more.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
I wonder what prime minister Chrétien would say about the latest Nanos. I’ll bet he would start with something like, polls go up, polls go down.
But privately, would he be concerned about Trudeau Liberals’ support and whether the current trend is recoverable or not? Hope he gives an interview to someone.
https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/liberal-strongholds-under-threat-ballot-and-leadership-support-slipping-nanos-tracking-1.6396278