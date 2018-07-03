Kevin J. Johnston’s hate tour – let’s cancel it

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Late yesterday, I was sent this:

The piece of human garbage pictured, on the right, is Kevin J. Johnson. (That’s a swastika on his poster, to the left.) Lately, he’s been showing up at Doug Ford events. Johnston was charged in July with wilful promotion of hatred, mostly against Muslims. A condition of his bail was that he stay away from any Muslim mosque or community centre.

That bail condition is why I was suspicious by Johnston’s apparent intention to speak at the Brampton Islamic Centre on March 21.

But better safe than sorry. So, we got word out to our contacts nationally in the Muslim, Jewish, LGBT and other communities. We needed those centres/locations contacted, as soon as possible, to shut this bastard down.

So my online friends got to work. Here’s the latest:

Simcoe County District School Board investigated and said no way. Thank you to them.

investigated and said no way. Thank you to them. Sudbury – the good folks there have told us no such event is taking place at a Greater Sudbury library or City facility. Here.

– the good folks there have told us no such event is taking place at a Greater Sudbury library or City facility. Here. Cornwall Collegiate – likewise. The advertised hate fest “will not take place,” they told us.

– likewise. The advertised hate fest “will not take place,” they told us. Barrie’s Mayor, the terrific Jeff Lehman, also made clear this racist thug wouldn’t be welcome in his town, as seen here.

The Sleeping Giants approach works, folks. Contact the people in charge at the locations listed on the poster. Be factual, polite and make the direct request: that (a) they confirm no such event is taking place under his or some other name and (b) that, if it is, they shut it down. That’s it.

Need your help, folks. Please get involved. Thanks.